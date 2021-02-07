Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 11,091 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 1.55% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $456,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN opened at $44.17 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.