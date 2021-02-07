Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,027 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

