Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $960,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,812 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 110,817 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.98 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.