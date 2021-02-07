Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $36.55 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 5.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $550.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

