Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD opened at $202.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.78. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

