Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 5,383 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Align Technology makes up approximately 2.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.93 and its 200-day moving average is $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

