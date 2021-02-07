Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.