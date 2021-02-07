Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

