Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $283.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.