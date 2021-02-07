Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4,600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.