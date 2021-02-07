Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NYSE WD opened at $95.50 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

