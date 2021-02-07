VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.12 million, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

