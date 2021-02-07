voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $22.60. voxeljet shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 2,336 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

