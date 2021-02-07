Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 250 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 250 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 212.09.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

