Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $241.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.