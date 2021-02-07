Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 102,357 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Rayonier worth $80,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.