Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $71,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.24. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

