Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $73,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

