Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 658.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $68,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $11,592,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $91.33 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 8,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $699,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,760 shares of company stock valued at $23,229,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

