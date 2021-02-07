Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,698.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

