Vertical Research Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

