Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 158,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 63,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

