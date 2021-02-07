Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VBTX remained flat at $$28.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,271. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

