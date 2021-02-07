Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 6.2%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.04 and last traded at $73.04. Approximately 2,986,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 809,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,419 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

