Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of VNE opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Veoneer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veoneer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

