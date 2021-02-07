VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 773,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,992,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

