VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.33

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 8696175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$28.57 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

In other VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,704.75.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

