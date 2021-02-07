Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. Varta AG has a one year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.00.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

