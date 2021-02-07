Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.25

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $292.25 and last traded at $291.96, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

