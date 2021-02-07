Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

