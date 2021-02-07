Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lowered by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,042 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.