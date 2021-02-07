Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $370.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $372.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

