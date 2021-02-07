Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

VIG opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

