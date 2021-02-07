Valor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $221,886.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

