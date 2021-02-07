Vai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.50 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Vai has a total market cap of $87.00 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 86,910,736 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

