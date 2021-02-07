USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

