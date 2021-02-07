US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

US Foods stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $74,295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,669,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 233,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.