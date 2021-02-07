Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

