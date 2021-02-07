Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

ULH opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

