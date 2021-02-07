Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.69.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $143.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.