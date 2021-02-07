Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.