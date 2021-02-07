United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.79. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

