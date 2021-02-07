Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after buying an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.20 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

