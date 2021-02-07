Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

