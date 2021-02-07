Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $337,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

