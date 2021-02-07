Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,361.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,549.26. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

