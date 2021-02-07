Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.