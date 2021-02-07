UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UDR by 20.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

