UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,150.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,000.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

