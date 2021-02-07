UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,150.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4,000.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
