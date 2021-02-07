UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.